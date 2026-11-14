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College Football 27 PC Requirements and What Your Rig Can Really Run
By impossiblepheasant18,11 days ago
Home / Sports Games / College Football / College Football 27 PC Requirements. College Football 27 runs on PC with a fairly modest floor. You need Windows 11, an AMD Ryzen 5 2600 class CPU with at least 8 logical cores, and 50 GB of storage, ideally on an SSD. This is the first time the series has been on PC, so it’s worth checking your rig before kickoff. Here’s what we’re working with.