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City of Salem Completes Exterior Restoration of the Historic Dickson Memorial Chapel: Ribbon Cutting Ceremony November 14th
By msonewsp,11 days ago
The City of Salem is pleased to announce the completion of exterior restoration work at the historic Dickson Memorial Chapel at Greenlawn Cemetery. Salem, MA –The City of Salem is pleased to announce the completion of exterior restoration work at the historic Dickson Memorial Chapel at Greenlawn Cemetery. A ribbon cutting to celebrate the project will be held on Saturday, November 14th at 10am in conjunction with events hosted by the Friends of Greenlawn Cemetery. The recently completed exterior restoration work included repointing of the building’s granite and brownstone masonry, full reconstruction of corner buttresses, slate roof repairs, and restoration of the copper roof cresting and historic oak entrance doors. The restoration work was completed by Allegrone Construction and Crocker Roofing with restoration design and oversight by Spencer Preservation Group and Structures North. Funding for the project was provided by a Massachusetts Preservation Projects Fund matching grant from the Massachusetts Historical Commission, Community Preservation Act funds, Dickson Memorial Chapel Trust Funds, and City capital funds.