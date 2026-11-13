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U.S. Attorney’s Office: Teen Convicted in Beverly Shooting
By msonewsp,11 days ago
SALEM – In Salem Juvenile Court on Tuesday, a youthful offender pled guilty and was sentenced in relation to a shooting that occurred in the area of Simon Street in Beverly on October 11, 2025, the Office of Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker confirms. The incident was investigated by the Beverly Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to Tucker’s office.