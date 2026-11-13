undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
How to Onside Kick in Madden 27 and Actually Get the Ball Back
By impossiblepheasant18,9 days ago
Home / Sports Games / Madden NFL / How to Onside Kick in Madden 27. To onside kick in Madden 27, pick the Onside Kick play from the Kickoff formation. Aim at a gap on the side where your players are stacked, and kick the ball low and short so it bounces just past 10 yards. Then grab control of the nearest coverage player and go get the ball yourself. It’s the highest-variance play in the game, so the steps below cover when it’s worth the risk too.