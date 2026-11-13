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How to Stiff Arm in Madden 27 and Actually Shed Tacklers
By impossiblepheasant18,9 days ago
Home / Sports Games / Madden NFL / How to Stiff Arm in Madden 27. You stiff arm in Madden 27 by tapping A on Xbox or X on PlayStation while carrying the ball, timed just before a defender starts his tackle. The button is the easy part. The timing, the angle and your back’s ratings decide whether you shove a safety into the turf or just slow down for him.