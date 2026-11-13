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How to Audible in Madden 27 on Offense and Defense
By impossiblepheasant18,11 days ago
Home / Sports Games / Madden NFL / How to Audible in Madden 27 on Offense and Defense. To audible in Madden 27, press Square on PlayStation or X on Xbox at the line before the snap, use the D-Pad to pick a formation, and choose your new play. It works on offense and defense, and it’s how you get out of a run into a stacked box before it costs you a down. Here’s the full walkthrough, plus the mistakes that still trip all of us up.