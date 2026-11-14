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Caleb Holt’s breakout game leads Arizona men’s basketball past Auburn
By Brian Pedersen,12 days ago
Power conference teams, take note: tread lightly when considering scheduling a home-and-home with Arizona. For the second year in a row the Wildcats ended a lengthy home win streak against non-league foes, beating Auburn 80-69 on Friday night. The Tigers had won 71 consecutive nonconference game at Neville Arena, a streak that went back to 2016.
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