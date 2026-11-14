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Lerwick Harbour logs record cruise season
By Holly Payne,12 days ago
Lerwick Harbour recorded its busiest cruise season to date, with 137 ships bringing 122,164 passengers to Shetland, Scotland between April and October 2026. The season concluded on October 29 with a call from Holland America Line's Nieuw Statendam, which brought 2,596 passengers to Lerwick. The 99,902 gt vessel was the final cruise ship to call at the harbour this season, following the cancellation of the final scheduled call. Total shipping for the season amounted to 5.7m gt.