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‘Madness’: Travelers scramble at Nashville airport after nationwide ground stop is lifted
By Sam Olsen,12 days ago
A nationwide ground stop was lifted after disrupting flights and travel plans at Nashville International Airport. Travelers spent hours searching for luggage, booking hotels and looking for rental cars. Flights began departing BNA after the FAA lifted the order, but many remain delayed and some have been canceled. For Context.