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Fantasia Reflects on ‘American Idol’ with Jennifer Hudson & Confirms Her Next Album Will Be Her Last
By Rashad,12 days ago
While it’s not uncommon for Jennifer Hudson and Fantasia to reminisce on their days as contestants on the third season of ‘American Idol‘ (2004) whenever they’re together on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show,’ the ‘Free Yourself’ singer’s latest stop by “The Happy Place” saw her get particularly emotional while reflecting on the journey.