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Bob Harvie Joins Newly Elected Democratic Representatives to Urge House Leadership to Ban Stock Trading
By Melinda Rizzo,10 days ago
The incoming Democratic Freshman Congress is already making waves in Washington. Bob Harvie joined 49 Democratic-elect freshman representatives from across the nation to urge House leadership to adopt a rule to ban stock trading for congressional members and their spouses. These Democrats are immediately putting their stamp on a new congressional agenda ahead of taking office on Jan. 3, 2027.