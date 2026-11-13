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Block Watch for G.A.I.N (Getting Arizona Involved in Neighborhoods) to support community engagement in the Valley
By Maria Miranda Campillo,10 days ago
Block Watch for G.A.I.N is hosting a community event November 21st at Indian School Park. “Stronger neighbors’ stronger community” the event focused on helping building community strength and safety. G.A.I.N is an annual Western Enclave community event taking place November 21st from 4pm-8pm. The event is a celebration...