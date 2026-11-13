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Live updates: KSHSAA Football State Championships sectional playoff scores
10 days ago
Here are live updates from the KSHSAA Football State Championships sectional playoffs. Be sure to follow along for changes throughout the night:. KSHSAA Football State Championships sectional playoff scores. This article originally appeared on The Hutchinson News: Live updates: KSHSAA Football State Championships sectional playoff scores. Our editors independently choose...