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This Connecticut Park Turns Into A Christmas Market With Handmade Gifts And Festive Decorations
By Marlowe Quinn,12 days ago
By December, even the most familiar places can look completely different. A park you barely notice during your weekly routine suddenly becomes somewhere you’d happily spend an entire afternoon. Especially when Christmas shopping moves outdoors. One Connecticut park welcomes a festive holiday market, bringing handmade gifts and seasonal decorations...