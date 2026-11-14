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The 8 Connecticut Holiday Markets Where The Same Families Have Sold Crafts For Years
By Marlowe Quinn,12 days ago
Holiday shopping gets a little more interesting when you realize the person selling handmade decorations might have been setting up the same stall for decades. That’s a lot of Christmas seasons spent perfecting a craft. Some Connecticut holiday markets have operated for decades, bringing generations of artisans and shoppers...
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