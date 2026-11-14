undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
This Popular California Coffee Shop Known For Its Long Lines And Cloud Matcha Drinks Just Opened A Second Location
By Linda Carver,11 days ago
Two stone mills grind tea leaves into fresh matcha right by the front door. That’s the first thing waiting for you at this new downtown coffee shop. The drinks come topped with fluffy clouds of foam. Some mix matcha with coconut, citrus, or strawberry. One even pairs espresso with orange juice.
4