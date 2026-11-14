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This Connecticut Holiday Artisan Fair Is Packed With Hundreds Of Locally Handmade Gifts
By Sienna Cole,11 days ago
The trouble with handmade holiday fairs is that you can spend twenty minutes admiring something before remembering you haven’t bought a single Christmas present yet. And then you spot another table. Hundreds of handmade creations fill this Connecticut artisan fair, giving holiday shoppers an alternative to predictable department store...
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