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People Bring Empty Jugs To This Little Georgia Spring For Free Water Straight From The Ground
By Rachel Dunlap,9 days ago
A small pipe sticks out of a brick building, and fresh spring water just keeps pouring out of it. Nobody charges a cent. People simply show up with empty jugs and fill them. Visitors have reported a neutral pH and low dissolved-mineral readings, although these measurements alone do not establish whether the water is safe to drink. I like how something so basic feels like a small treasure.
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