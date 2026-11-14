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Local Sports News: November 14, 2026
By SCINN,12 days ago
Indiana University’s Garrett Messer and Zania Socka-Nguemen Selected As 2026-27 Jackie Robinson Community & Impact Award Campus Winners Indiana track and field third year Garrett Messer and women’s basketball third year forward Zania Socka-Nguemen were selected as Indiana’s campus winners of the 2026-27 Jackie Robinson Impact Award presented by Discover campus winners, announced by the Big Ten on Wednesday.