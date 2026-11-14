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This Small Wisconsin University Ranked No. 2 In The Midwest For Teaching And No. 1 For In-State Value
By Mallory Keene,12 days ago
A school with a campus cheese club just landed No. 2 in the entire Midwest for undergraduate teaching. Naturally, my first thought was about snacks. My second thought was that this ranking covers every regional university, public and private, which is seriously impressive. Then came the other number. The same...