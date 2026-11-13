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This Florida Market Offers Amish-Style Groceries And Homemade Favorites
By Caleb Whitfield,11 days ago
I have zero self-control around a grocery store that sells peanut butter cream pie next to the potatoes. That’s a dangerous floor plan, and I respect it. This Florida market carries whoopie pies, buckeyes, Amish popcorn, homemade jams, and a hot case with fried chicken and mashed potatoes. It also stocks Mountain Dew made with real sugar, which feels like a small rebellion.
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