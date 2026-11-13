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9 Old-Fashioned Connecticut Yarn Shops Where Knitters Can Find Rare Skeins And Specialty Yarns Big Chains Don’t Carry
By Adrian Holloway,9 days ago
A yarn shop can be a dangerous place for anyone who already has six unfinished knitting projects at home. One beautiful skein catches your eye, and suddenly you’re planning a seventh. Well, that escalated quickly. Old-fashioned Connecticut yarn shops offer specialty fibers and unusual selections that can make even...
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