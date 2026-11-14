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Phaedra Manuel of Hoover Crowned Miss University of Alabama Birmingham 2027
By Birmingham Times,12 days ago
Phaedra Manuel is the new Miss University of Alabama at BirminghamPhaedra Manuel is the new Miss University of Alabama at Birmingham. Manuel was crowned Sunday, Nov. 8, during the Miss UAB Scholarship Competition, an official preliminary to the Miss Alabama and Miss America. She will represent UAB at the state Miss Alabama competition.
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