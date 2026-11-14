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City-Partnered Jimmie Hale Warming Station Will Be Open at Night This Weekend
By Birmingham Times,12 days ago
As temperatures are expected to fall below freezing, the City of Birmingham and Jimmie Hale Mission will open its nightly warming station Friday, Nov. 13, and Saturday, Nov. 14, from 6 p.m. until temperatures rise the following morning. Men, women, and children needing warm shelter can come to the Mission located at 3420 2nd Ave North. Food will be provided. Shelter for women and children only will be provided at Pathways, located at 409 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd.