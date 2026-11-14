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You Never Know What You’ll Find Inside This Connecticut Art Museum Known For Its Bold And Unusual Exhibitions
By Rowan Prescott,12 days ago
A giant sculpture that makes absolutely no sense at first glance? A room filled with artwork that looks nothing like anything you’ve seen before?. Good. That’s when an art museum gets interesting. One Connecticut museum specializes in contemporary art exhibitions that aren’t afraid to surprise visitors or challenge...