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A Steam-Era Train Ride Still Rolls Through Idaho Silver Country Where Riders Learn Mining History
By Hazel Brennan,12 days ago
A retired hard-rock miner might be the person who leads you underground on this tour. Not an actor in a hard hat, but someone who spent real years drilling rock for a living. The ride there comes first, aboard an open-sided trolley rolling through a historic Idaho mining town. A guide narrates the town’s colorful past while the streets slide by.