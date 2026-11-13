undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
This California School Just Ranked No. 1 In The State By U.S. News, With 99% Of Students Proficient In Math And Reading
By Linda Carver,11 days ago
Ninety-nine percent of students here are proficient in math. Ninety-nine percent are proficient in reading, too. I had to read those numbers twice. The school just landed the No. 1 spot for public middle schools in California from U.S. News & World Report. It also serves high schoolers, and it...