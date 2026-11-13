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Giant Frogs Perched On Thread Spools Make This Connecticut Bridge One Of The State’s Most Unusual Roadside Stops
By Adrian Holloway,10 days ago
Four enormous frogs sitting on giant thread spools. No, that’s not the beginning of a strange children’s story. It’s an actual bridge, and someone really decided this was a perfectly reasonable design. One Connecticut bridge features oversized frog sculptures perched on spools, creating a roadside landmark that’s...
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