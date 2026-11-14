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This Georgia Country Musician Brought His Family’s Secret Moonshine Recipe Back To Life In A Small Mountain Town
By Chuck Aldridge,11 days ago
A Depression-era mountain moonshiner once left groceries for families in need and quietly paid off neighbors’ bills at local shops. Nearly a century later, his great-grandson brought that man’s recipe back, and he happens to be a guy who played with Waylon Jennings. Yes, that Waylon Jennings. The...
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