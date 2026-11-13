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This Georgia County Rejected A Massive Data Center After Residents Spent Months Fighting The Proposal
By Rachel Dunlap,11 days ago
A 504-megawatt data campus almost landed on nearly 280 acres of land east of Atlanta. Then neighbors showed up, spoke up, and kept showing up for months. The plan called for seven buildings and two substations. It also needed a rezoning that county staff and the Planning Commission both said should be denied.