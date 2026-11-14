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Welcome To Wisconsin’s Own ‘Little Germany,’ Where An Old-School Sausage Shop Keeps Traditional German Flavors Alive
By Graham Westley,11 days ago
A sausage company holds daily tasting breaks where the whole staff samples and critiques the product. My first thought? Sign me up for that job immediately. Jokes aside, a team that grades its own work every single day deserves real credit. The recipes behind those tastings date back to 1880...
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