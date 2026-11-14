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This Florida Butcher Shop Sells 55-Day Dry-Aged Ribeyes And A5 Wagyu Worth A Detour
By Caleb Whitfield,12 days ago
A ribeye that spends 55 days dry-aging before it ever meets your grill sounds like a dare. I’m happy to accept it. That cut sits in a butcher case in South Florida, right alongside A5 Japanese Wagyu. The same shop also carries 45-day dry-aged tomahawks, bone-in filets, and Wagyu hot dogs, which feels like a flex in the best way.