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This Kentucky Amish Market Fills Its Shelves With Bulk Spices, Fresh Jam, Deli Meats And Pickled Quail Eggs
By Graham Ashford,11 days ago
Pickled quail eggs sit on the shelves here, right beside pumpkin butter and sweet and spicy pickled jalapenos. It tells you this market plays by its own rules. The bulk aisles hold pre-weighed bags of herbs, spices, flour, dried beans, and candy. Meanwhile, the deli slices meats and cheeses fresh when you order.
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