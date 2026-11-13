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Step Inside The Connecticut Sea Captain’s Historic Home And Discover The Story Behind His Antarctic Expeditions
By Natalie Winslow,11 days ago
Sailing toward Antarctica in the early 1800s sounds like the sort of adventure that would make most people reconsider their career choices. No modern navigation equipment, freezing seas, and an enormous amount of uncertainty. Quite the job description. A historic Connecticut sea captain’s home preserves the story of a remarkable...
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