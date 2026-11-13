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Despite steadily rising market share, VA loan channel still faces wide underutilization
By Ryan Kingsley,11 days ago
Utilization rates of residential mortgages insured by the Department of Veterans Affairs remain at levels meaningfully lower than the eligible borrower population could theoretically support, according to a newly released study by Veterans United Home Loans, one of the largest originators in the U.S. of VA loans. Despite the gap...