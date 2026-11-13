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This Magical North Carolina Christmas Wonderland Is Back With Thousands Of Lights And Free Admission
By Bethany Roark,10 days ago
Eighteen animatronic bears playing Christmas carols every hour sounds wonderfully strange, so naturally I want front-row seats. Even better, their little concert happens indoors where the room stays warm. Outside, the North Carolina park spreads more than 250,000 lights across the grounds and lets families wander through without paying admission.