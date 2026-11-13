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12 Budget-Friendly Day Trips From Louisville, Kentucky That Feel Like A Mini Vacation For Under $65
By Brad Connors,11 days ago
Your weekend plans deserve better than another scroll through your phone on the couch. You deserve a getaway that will not empty your bank account before lunch. Good news, because Louisville, Kentucky, sits in a sweet spot for short adventures. Point your car in any direction and something fun is waiting within a reasonable drive.