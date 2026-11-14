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Over 175 Artists Fill This Connecticut Holiday Market With Handmade Gifts And Christmas Treasures
By Sienna Cole,11 days ago
Over 175 artists. That’s a lot of creative people making holiday shopping considerably more difficult for anyone who struggles to choose presents. Because how are you supposed to pick just one favorite?. A Connecticut holiday market showcases work from more than 175 artists, giving shoppers an enormous selection of...
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