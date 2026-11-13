undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Everyone Buys Cheese At Kroger But This Kentucky Dairy Makes Its Own Cheddar From Cows Milked On The Same Farm
By Heather McMillan,11 days ago
The cows on this farm decide when they want to be milked. They stroll up to a robot, get milked, and wander off again, and that milk turns into cheese a short walk away. This Kentucky dairy has been making its own cheese since 1998, all from a herd raised right on the property. The family even raises the calves from birth to keep the milk tasting consistent.
35