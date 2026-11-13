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Boys Cross Country Loses to Exeter 39-18, Prepares to Race Again on Exeter’s Course
By Neal Roy Akshay Shah,8 days ago
On Saturday, Boys Cross Country lost to Phillips Exeter Academy (Exeter) 39–18 on the road in its final dual meet of the season. Cameron Butler ’28 led Andover, finishing fifth overall with a time of 16:45, followed by Devin Akyali ’29 and EJ Montero ’30, who finished sixth and seventh in 17:11 and 17:13.8, respectively.