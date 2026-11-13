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Football Goes Scoreless Against Cheshire, Looks Ahead to Exeter Rivalry
By Sebastian Chen Ayaan Mehta,8 days ago
On Saturday, Football (4–4) fell short 0–24 on the road at Cheshire Academy (Cheshire). Despite holding Cheshire scoreless in the first quarter, Andover struggled to convert offensive plays into points. Quarterback Landon Husereau ’28 connected with Ubie Zaid PG’27 and Will Mascena ’27, but neither drive resulted in a score. Even as Cheshire extended its lead, Andover’s defense remained composed and maintained its morale.