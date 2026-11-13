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Field Hockey Dominates Groton in Shutout Despite Slow Start
By Tiger Wang, Elsa Wang, Quentin Peng,8 days ago
This past Saturday, Field Hockey (14–0) defeated Groton 8–0 to continue its dominant winning streak. Facing a strong Groton defense, the team was only able to score one goal in the first half. Despite experiencing early challenges, the team shifted the momentum in the third quarter, scoring four goals, a result of strong communication and improved technical skills on field.