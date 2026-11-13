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Cislunar Urgency, Space Force Must-Haves and China’s Steady Lunar Build-Out
By Natasha Schleper,10 days ago
Nearly a year after a White House executive order called for countering threats to U.S. interests through cislunar space, the Space Force has just requested input from industry. What does the Space Force need now? What about for the next decade? Laura Winter speaks with retired Space Force Lt. Gen. John Shaw, Former Deputy Commander of U.S. Space Command; and Namrata Goswami, Professor of Space Security at the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies and co-author of “Scramble for the Skies: The Great Power Competition to Control the Resources of Outer Space.”