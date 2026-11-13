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Are Caleb Williams, Ben Johnson THE NEXT Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid? | CHGO Bears Podcast
11 days ago
The Chicago Bears appear to have a perfect storm brewing of a superstar Quarterback on a rookie contract with one of the top offensive minded head coaches in the NFL and with the addition of Jeffery Simmons, a top defensive unit as well. So we’re bringing on friend of the program, Matt Verderame to talk Chiefs Dynasty and could the Bears be the next dynasty? Join Mark Carman and Greg Braggs Jr for all that and more on a Friday Edition of the CHGO Bears Podcast!