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Andover Athletes Celebrate Signing Day Commitments
By Eva Jackson,8 days ago
This past Wednesday, 12 Andover athletes signed to their committed colleges, contractually agreeing to play their sport in college. Gracynn Hartley ’27 committed to Wofford College for lacrosse, while Girls Lacrosse Co-Captain Autumn Christian ’27 committed to Holy Cross for lacrosse. Softball Co-Captain Ashley Schuman ’27 committed to play softball at Boston University, and Meredith Southard Pantano ’27 committed to Northeastern University for field hockey. Girls Hockey Co-Captain Kimee Duplessis ’27 signed to the University of Delaware for ice hockey, while Girls Hockey Co-Captain Sienna Glass ’27 also signed to play ice hockey at Providence College. Jackie Dill ’27 committed to row at Lehigh University, and Girls Crew Co-Captain Maddie Lehman ’27 committed to Georgetown for rowing as well. Jett Little PG’27 committed to the University of North Carolina for Baseball, and Baseball Co-Captain Mikah Krystofolski ’27 committed to Elon University for baseball as well. Jacob Honor ’27 committed to Northeastern University for baseball and Jabari Edmonds ’27 committed to the United States Naval Academy for basketball.