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Better shooting on the way for Tatum
12 days ago
So, you're saying the Celtics could get even better than they are today by JT shooting like an average player. Sounds good to me!. Tatum's expected field goal percentage is 46.3 percent. His actual mark of 41.3 percent is five percentage points lower, meaning he's converting shots at a considerably lower rate than the average player would be expected to given the difficulty of his attempts.