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FAA Lifts Grounding Of Flights Nationwide After Several Hours
By Jeremy Thomas,12 days ago
The FAA has lifted the nationwide grounding of flights that is impacting travel to (among many other things) several wrestling events to come this weekend. As reported earlier on Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration ordered the ground stop of all flights in the US due to communication issue affecting air traffic control, with the federal agency noting that the order was “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.”