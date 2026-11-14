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Jets vs Bills Injury Report
By Phil Sullivan,12 days ago
The Jets vs Bills injury report offers some reason for optimism, but Garrett Wilson has not received the final green light just yet. The Jets listed their top receiver as questionable for Sunday after he practiced fully Friday while working through concussion protocol. Aaron Glenn said he expects Wilson to play, according to the team’s Friday update. That is encouraging. It is also different from being officially cleared, so his status remains worth watching before kickoff.