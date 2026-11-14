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AMD, Meta deepen partnership for AI infrastructure
By GadgetMatch,12 days ago
AMD and Meta are deepening their strategic partnership to support the growing demands of artificial intelligence (AI). The collaboration covers processors, graphics processing units (GPUs), networking, systems, and software. It also includes AMD Helios rack-scale systems, which are already installed and undergoing testing at Meta. The companies aim to build...