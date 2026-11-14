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WestConn Women's Basketball Beaten At Trinity
11 days ago
HARTFORD, Conn. - The visiting Western Connecticut State University Wolves were beaten, 73-46, by the Trinity College Bantams in women's basketball action this afternoon at Oosting Gynasium. WestConn falls to 1-2 and will host Connecticut College next on Tuesday, October 17 at 6 p.m. Freshman center Jayle Evins-Mosely (Bristol, Conn.) paced the Wolves with 14 points, making seven of her eight field goal attempts.